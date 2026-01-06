Saline City Council to vote on Davenport - Curtiss House purchase next week

The City of Saline will decide next week if it wants to go through with the purchase of the historic Davenport - Curtiss House. But some members still need a few answers.

The council spent a little over an hour Monday night hearing about the home’s infrastructure and possible paths forward. But first, they need to decide if the $3 million purchase price is worth it. The initial reaction was mixed.

Council member Nicole Rice says with current financial obligations, this isn’t the time for another major expense.

“I am not comfortable with spending this amount of money and looking at budgets dropping and having to fight with this every year in the budget cycle when we have essentially given up on doing that for the Recreation Center.”

Some other council members say it’s worth the risk to ensure the mansion is preserved. Recommended options include purchasing the home and selling it with preservation conditions or having a non-profit take it over for a public use.

