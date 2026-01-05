Saline City Council to discuss purchase of Davenport House - Curtiss Mansion this evening

Just prior to the new Saline City Council getting to work tonight, it will hear options regarding the Davenport House - Curtiss Mansion.

An assessment shows it to be in great shape. Its roof could use some work, but the overall structure of the dwelling is sound.

The Council will hear about three recommended options. All preserve it for public use but differ on ownership and operation.

Mayor Brian Marl says the new City Council will discuss if it wants to move forward with the $3 million purchase agreement.

“Does it make sense at this juncture to acquire/purchase the property to save an iconic, one-of-a-kind, historic asset? If so, we can obviously schedule and proceed with closing in the next, probably, 30 to 90 days.”

Marl says there appears to be a desire to create a committee or task force to decide just what the Davenport House could be used for to serve the public.

