Click here to get School Closing Information

City of Saline to decide future of Curtiss Mansion in early January

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 29, 2025 at 5:38 AM EST
Curtiss Mansion.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Curtiss Mansion.

The future of the Davenport House - Curtiss Mansion in Saline is expected to be decided when the City Council returns in January.

Back in September, the City of Saline entered into a goodwill agreement to purchase the historic site. Since then, city officials have been studying the structure to see what it would cost to purchase and refurbish and any possible public uses that would be practical.

The study has been finalized and forwarded to the City Council.

Mayor Brian Marl says they will hold a special study session for Monday, January 5 at 5:30 to discuss the findings.

“The understanding of course would be that we need to develop a consensus no later than our subsequent council meeting, which will be on January the 12th. Let’s start with an hour discussion if that works for everybody, and if we need to add it at the end or schedule a special meeting for later that week.”

Built in 1876, the Davenport Home- Curtiss Mansion has always been in private hands, sitting in the heart of the City of Saline on Michigan Avenue.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
