Ypsilanti Township to hold community meeting tonight on proposed data center

Ypsilanti Township is holding a community meeting tonight to discuss the latest regarding the University of Michigan/Los Alamos Computational Data Center. It will be held from 6-9 PM at the Township Civic Center. All seats are taken.

During tonight's meeting, local officials will discuss what's known about the project.

Township Supervisor Brenda Stumbo says they're still working to get U-M to build the complex in a more preferable location than on Textile Road.

"The utility usage is industrial use. You just have to call it what it is, right? And to do it in areas that have had former automobile plants that have been closed, shuttered, demolished, it seems like a win-win."

Stumbo has asked U-M to consider using the old General Motors Hydramatic plant location but hasn't gotten a response. She says no one from U-M or Los Alamos is expected to attend tonight's meeting.

A recording will be made on the township YouTube page.

