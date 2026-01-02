© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor State Rep. Morgan joins fellow lawmakers in developing data center legislation

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 2, 2026 at 6:15 AM EST
Protestors opposing the data center project continue their action into the night in downtown Saline.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Protestors opposing the data center project continue their action into the night in downtown Saline.

One issue that earned plenty of attention in 2025 in Washtenaw County was data centers. That's not likely to change in 2026. Area lawmakers are already working on legislation.

State Representative Jason Morgan says he's hearing a lot of concerns regarding data centers. Several are slated for Washtenaw County or close by.

The Ann Arbor Democrat says many constituents say the developers need to be more forthcoming with what they are proposing.

"And one of the big things I want to make sure is that whether these things are getting tax credits or not, when they share information with the community they're being transparent and honest with the residents about what's going to happen if they come in or if the community allows them in."

Morgan says if developers are promising jobs and not being a strain on local resources, they need to back up those claims up ahead of being granted permits to build their data centers.

