Michigan State Rep. Miller seeks to ban NDAs between developers and local officials

State Representative Reggie Miller wants to put an end to local officials signing non-disclosure agreements when discussing potential business developments. She’s introduced legislation to ban the practice.

Miller says often when a developer approaches local officials, getting an NDA signed is an early part of the process.

She says there have been a wave of data center proposals in southeast Michigan. Miller says they tend to follow a pattern of the developers getting what they want locally before word gets out on what is happening.

“And by the time the residents find out about the process, it’s already too late, and they’re moving forward. And it’s just damage control from the township, city, or village and the developer. We’re told it’s been rezoned, and it’s a done deal.”

The Van Buren Township Democrat says residents have been unable to engage with their local officials about these projects due to the NDAs.

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Economic Preparedness.

