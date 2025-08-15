EGLE begins public comment period on Wayne Disposal expansion

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has kicked off the new public comment period regarding the proposed expansion of Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township.

The comment period began on Thursday, and EGLE says it will end on September 29th. A public information meeting will be held September 18th on the Ted Scott Campus of Wayne County Community College in Belleville.

The announcement spurred controversy when the notice was published only on the back page of the Belleville Area Independent newspaper.

State Representative Reggie Miller says EGLE needs to be more transparent.

“This method of communication that they keep using really restricts public awareness of this proposal of this expansion and the opportunity for residents to really have meaningful participation.”

Miller has written to EGLE asking the public comment period be extended at least 90 days beyond the end of September.

