Judge extends ban on radioactive waste shipments to Wayne Disposal

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox handed down a ruling Tuesday blocking shipments of radioactive waste from New York to Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township.

The ruling prevents any radioactive waste from any location in the U.S. to be shipped to the site just outside of Belleville. It’s been a long fight for residents and area officials who have been battling against the delivery of the Manhattan Project contaminated soil since 2023.

State Representative Reggie Miller, who represents the township, says it was a group effort to stop the shipments.

“This is because of the power of the people, honestly. It’s about strong community advocacy at its best, and the residents here did not stop.”

But Miller says the fight is far from over. She says appeals are probably likely, and work to prevent a proposed expansion of the Wayne Disposal site must continue.

UPDATE: In response to the ruling, Republic Services, the company that owns Wayne Disposal, released the following statement:

"The Circuit Court’s ruling is overly broad and will have detrimental impacts on the remediation of sites within the FUSRAP program, and both the federal and state regulatory programs designed to safely and effectively manage the disposal of wastes throughout the country. Responsible management and disposal of these waste streams is an essential need, and Wayne Disposal, Inc. is designed and permitted to safely manage this material. Wayne Disposal will continue to pursue a just and proper resolution of the matter."

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

