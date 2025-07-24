© 2025 WEMU
Radioactive waste from Manhattan Project won't be coming to Van Buren Township

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Wayne Disposal facility in Van Buren Township.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Wayne Disposal facility in Van Buren Township.

31st House District State Representative Reggie Miller says she’s pleased to see radioactive waste from New York will not be coming to Michigan. But she warns the fight is far from over.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decided to ship radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project to Texas instead of Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township.

Miller says the decision was not made out of goodwill but to curry favor from Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox in the ongoing lawsuit against the disposal’s owners.

“By them trying to showcase a rescheduled hazardous materials training session and holding some meetings does not equate out to being good stewards. It’s because they’re scared. Plain and simple.”

Miller says the case isn’t about one shipment. She says it’s about the pattern of importing dangerous materials into Michigan.

Miller and State Senator Darrin Camilleri have introduced bills that would ban radioactive waste disposal in Michigan.

