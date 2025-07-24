Radioactive waste from Manhattan Project won't be coming to Van Buren Township

31st House District State Representative Reggie Miller says she’s pleased to see radioactive waste from New York will not be coming to Michigan. But she warns the fight is far from over.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decided to ship radioactive waste from the Manhattan Project to Texas instead of Wayne Disposal in Van Buren Township.

Miller says the decision was not made out of goodwill but to curry favor from Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox in the ongoing lawsuit against the disposal’s owners.

“By them trying to showcase a rescheduled hazardous materials training session and holding some meetings does not equate out to being good stewards. It’s because they’re scared. Plain and simple.”

Miller says the case isn’t about one shipment. She says it’s about the pattern of importing dangerous materials into Michigan.

Miller and State Senator Darrin Camilleri have introduced bills that would ban radioactive waste disposal in Michigan.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org