EGLE hosting public information meeting to discuss Wayne Disposal site

A big crowd is expected Thursday at a Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy meeting. The topic is the license renewal and possible expansion of the Wayne Disposal hazardous waste landfill in Van Buren Township.

The landfill has been the home to much controversy in recent years. It also has been operating with an expired license since 2022.

State Representative Reggie Miller says she hopes EGLE will take a long look at the risks of storing radioactive waste and hazardous materials.

“Take a deep dive. Look at the issues. Consider the environmental concerns. Look at the studies out there that show there’s an association between sites of radioactive waste disposal causing cancer, neurological disorders.”

Miller also says she wants to know why EGLE hasn’t renewed the permits.

The meeting begins at 6 PM at the Wayne County Community College District, Ted Scott Campus in Belleville.

