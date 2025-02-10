© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
School Closing Information

Rep. Reggie Miller optimistic tipping fee hike will pass

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Bird's eye view of landfill during dawn.
Tom Fisk
/
Pexels
Bird's eye view of landfill during dawn.

When Governor Gretchen Witmer proposed a hike in tipping fees in her proposed budget, it was great news to State Representative Reggie Miller.

Whitmer is proposing increasing tipping fees from $0.36 per ton to $5. The idea is to discourage Michigan from taking trash from other states, like the toxic waste from New York that was supposed to be imported to the Wayne Disposal Site in Van Buren Township.

Miller tried to increase fees last year, but the bill died in the Legislature. She says she’s optimistic a deal can be struck with Republicans.

“We will work with our partners and the Governor and my colleagues in the House. You know, I’ve done a lot of bipartisan work on this, and I want to bring my experience to the negotiation table.”

The Michigan Waste and Recycling Association opposes the plan. In a statement, it says increasing the tipping fee will raise the cost of essential services provided to Michigan citizens and businesses.

Tags
WEMU News Reggie MillerGretchen WhitmerMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureWayne DisposalVan Buren Townshiplandfillswasteenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
