Michigan AG Nessel wants more answers regarding DTE/Saline Township data center deal

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she still has many questions regarding the Michigan Public Service Commission approving DTE’s deal to power the Saline Township data center.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Nessel says she still would like to know why the MPSC denied repeated requests for a contested hearing. She noted objections from her office, environmental groups and thousands of area residents.

Nessel says the hearing would have brought to light what’s in the heavily redacted contact.

“The MPSC did grant this contract conditionally, but we still have some pretty big questions and concerns. And we’d like the MPSC and DTE Energy to answer some of these vital, urgent matters.”

Nessel says she wants to know how DTE’s promised costs won’t be passed on to rate payers will be enforced. As proposed, it would be the largest data center in the country.

