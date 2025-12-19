EGLE gets earful during public hearing on Saline Township data center wetlands

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy held a virtual public hearing Thursday night regarding the proposed 250-acre Saline Township data center.

EGLE is being asked to grant a permit, which would impact about 10.5 acres of wetlands. The loss would be alleviated through the purchase of over 15 acres of wetland mitigation bank credits.

Several dozen people chimed in. The majority opposed to the project.

Alex Bauchamp is the northern regional director of the environmental group Food & Water Watch.

“These guys have an almost limitless budget. We know that, we know it’s scary to stand up to the tech billionaires. We will have your back. Michiganders will have your back. Please say no. Stop this project.”

Developer Related Digital touted the preservation of 750 acres on the site, as well as the millions in tax dollars generated.

The official comment period runs through December 28. A decision by EGLE is expected early next year.

