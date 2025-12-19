© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

EGLE gets earful during public hearing on Saline Township data center wetlands

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Rendering of the proposed data center in Saline Township.
Related Digital
Rendering of the proposed data center in Saline Township.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy held a virtual public hearing Thursday night regarding the proposed 250-acre Saline Township data center.

EGLE is being asked to grant a permit, which would impact about 10.5 acres of wetlands. The loss would be alleviated through the purchase of over 15 acres of wetland mitigation bank credits.

Several dozen people chimed in. The majority opposed to the project.

Alex Bauchamp is the northern regional director of the environmental group Food & Water Watch.

“These guys have an almost limitless budget. We know that, we know it’s scary to stand up to the tech billionaires. We will have your back. Michiganders will have your back. Please say no. Stop this project.”

Developer Related Digital touted the preservation of 750 acres on the site, as well as the millions in tax dollars generated.

The official comment period runs through December 28. A decision by EGLE is expected early next year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News saline townshipmichigan department of environment great lakes and energydata centerswetlandsenvironmentpublic forumPublic Input
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content