U-M agrees to hold Ypsilanti Township public meeting on proposed facility

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:15 AM EST
Residents gather for an open house regarding the proposed data center in Ypsilanti Township on September 9, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for an open house regarding the proposed data center in Ypsilanti Township on September 9, 2025.

The University of Michigan has agreed to hold a public meeting in Ypsilanti Township regarding its proposed computing facility.

U-M President Domencio Grasso sent a letter to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell in response to her demand for a community forum. He agreed, given the level of interest in the project, a public meeting in the township is necessary.

Dingell says she has told University officials they must be more forthright regarding their plans.

“They’re hopeful that there may be more information after the holidays. The University of Michigan must answer questions to the community because I don’t have the answers. I don’t have any more information than they do.”

No date has been set for the public hearing, but Grasso’s letter says it will take place in late January. He says they’re securing an appropriate venue and will coordinate with Ypsilanti Township officials.

