MPSC holds off on Saline Township data center vote

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday made no decisions in connection to DTE’s contracts regarding the Saline Township data center. But it didn’t stop the public from chiming in.

DTE has asked the MPSC to fast track contracts with Oracle and Related Digital. The utility previously suggested a delay could scuttle the project, but the deadline is now extended to December 19, one day after the next MPSC meeting.

Several people took the trip to Lansing from Washtenaw County to be heard. Tim Bruno lives two miles from the Saline Township site.

Michigan Public Service Commission Saline Township resident Tim Bruno addresses the MPSC at the data center public forum.

“DTE should not be allowed to circumvent the MPSC process and public scrutiny. They have proven over the years to be unreliable and underhanded. In 2023, on average, it took DTE about 12 hours to restore power during an outage. That’s longer than any other state in the country.”

DTE says it will continue to follow the regulatory process and wait for the MPSC’s decision on these contracts.

Related Digital says the project is structured to ensure a responsible development plan that protects ratepayers and preserves Michigan’s natural resources.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

