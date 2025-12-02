© 2025 WEMU
Big crowd protests proposed data centers in Saline

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:19 AM EST
About a hundred people braved the cold in downtown Saline Monday to protest a proposed 250-acre data center in Saline Township.

Protestors gathered at each corner of Michigan Ave. and Ann Arbor St. They waved signs and got supportive honks from passing motorists.

Josh LeBaron lives near the data center site. He says there are better places to build them.

“They should probably go in a brownsite or one of the hundreds of abandoned factories in Michigan and the Midwest in general that already have a high-voltage power line. I think the only reason it’s here is the township was much easier to roll over than a major city.”

The Michigan Public Service Commission is holding a two-hour virtual public hearing on Wednesday. It’s to determine if DTE can enter a contract with the developers.

The protestors say that isn’t nearly enough time to present their grievances.

