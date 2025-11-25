Nessel, Irwin push for more transparency from MPSC and DTE on data center deal

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the Michigan Public Service Commission needs to hold off granting DTE’s ex parte application to service a proposed data center in Saline Township.

Next week, the MPSC is holding a two-hour long virtual public forum regarding DTE’s application. Nessel says that’s not nearly enough time to address the many concerns that have been brought forth by the public. She says what happens in Saline Township could set a precedent as more data centers are proposed.

“It seems likely that Michigan will be home to several, if not many, future data centers. And as Michigan enters the data center era and economy, we have an obligation to do it responsibly.”

In a statement, DTE says the data center contracts will not raise rates. It says it asked the MPSC to approve terms that create safeguards for existing customers.

