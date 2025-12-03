MPSC to hold public hearing tonight on Saline Township data center

The sparks are expected to fly tonight when the Michigan Public Service Commission holds a virtual public hearing. At issue is DTE’s request to fast-track a contract involving the proposed Saline Township data center.

DTE is asking for approval of a special contract with an Oracle subsidiary for the 1.4 gigawatt center. It also wants it in a hurry, asking the MPSC to give its support during its regular meeting on Friday.

The quick timeline has raised concerns with many local residents and officials. State Senator Jeff Irwin says the developers and DTE have made a lot of promises.

“But we need to get those commitments in writing, and we need the opportunity to challenge those assumptions and verify that the commitments they are making to the community are commitments that we can count on.”

The public hearing will be from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. DTE has repeatedly stated serving the data center will not be detrimental to current customers.

