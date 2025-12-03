© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

MPSC to hold public hearing tonight on Saline Township data center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 3, 2025 at 6:14 AM EST
Protestors opposing the data center project gather in downtown Saline.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Protestors opposing the data center project gather in downtown Saline.

The sparks are expected to fly tonight when the Michigan Public Service Commission holds a virtual public hearing. At issue is DTE’s request to fast-track a contract involving the proposed Saline Township data center.

DTE is asking for approval of a special contract with an Oracle subsidiary for the 1.4 gigawatt center. It also wants it in a hurry, asking the MPSC to give its support during its regular meeting on Friday.

The quick timeline has raised concerns with many local residents and officials. State Senator Jeff Irwin says the developers and DTE have made a lot of promises.

“But we need to get those commitments in writing, and we need the opportunity to challenge those assumptions and verify that the commitments they are making to the community are commitments that we can count on.”

The public hearing will be from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. DTE has repeatedly stated serving the data center will not be detrimental to current customers.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News salinesaline townshipjeff irwinMichigan State SenateMichigan LegislatureDTE Energy Co.Michigan Public Service Commissiondata centerstechnologyutilitiespublic forumPublic Input
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content