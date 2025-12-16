© 2025 WEMU
Local lawmakers look to pull state funding from U-M's Ypsilanti Township project

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 16, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
Residents gather at a July 2025 Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting regarding the proposed U-M/Los Alamos data center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at a July 2025 Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees meeting regarding the proposed U-M/Los Alamos data center.

Several state lawmakers are looking to rescind a $100 million allocation to the University of Michigan for its proposed Ypsilanti Township facility.

Ypsilanti Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. has 16 bipartisan cosponsors for his bill. The $100 million approved about a year ago is supposed be used for site development and construction.

Wilson says many of his constituents have made it clear they oppose the project.

“Right now, U-M is already putting forth about $850 million, and they are waiting on the feds to put about another $300 million in. So, when we are talking about the state’s $100 million portion, I think U-M or the feds can figure out where to find $100 million if they really want to move forward with this project.”

In a statement, U-M Vice-President of Government Relations Chris Kolb says the university opposes any effort to rescind the funds. He says the legislation is based on inaccurate information.

