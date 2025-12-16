Local lawmakers look to pull state funding from U-M's Ypsilanti Township project

Several state lawmakers are looking to rescind a $100 million allocation to the University of Michigan for its proposed Ypsilanti Township facility.

Ypsilanti Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. has 16 bipartisan cosponsors for his bill. The $100 million approved about a year ago is supposed be used for site development and construction.

Wilson says many of his constituents have made it clear they oppose the project.

“Right now, U-M is already putting forth about $850 million, and they are waiting on the feds to put about another $300 million in. So, when we are talking about the state’s $100 million portion, I think U-M or the feds can figure out where to find $100 million if they really want to move forward with this project.”

In a statement, U-M Vice-President of Government Relations Chris Kolb says the university opposes any effort to rescind the funds. He says the legislation is based on inaccurate information.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

