Click here to get School Closing Information

Big crowd in Van Buren Township looks for answers on proposed data center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:48 AM EST
Residents gather at Van Buren Township Hall to discuss a proposed data center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at Van Buren Township Hall to discuss a proposed data center.

A big crowd packed into the Van Buren Township Hall Thursday night looking for answers on a proposed data center.

Around the room were representatives from the developers, DTE and the Township. Renderings of the proposal were on stands as residents asked questions.

Rendering of the proposed data center in Van Buren Township.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Rendering of the proposed data center in Van Buren Township.

Adam Kramer is the head of data centers for developer Panattoni says they want to provide all the information they can.

“This is our third open house on this project. We were going to either do industrial or we were going to do data center. And we met with the community, and we were overwhelmingly told, ‘Hey, we don’t want any truck traffic. We don’t want to do this.’ So, we said we’re going to pursue a data center. This is unlike some of the other projects you are seeing around Michigan. This is zoned data center by right.”

Still not everybody was happy with what they heard. Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara says nothing has been finalized.

Residents will get the chance to voice their concerns during upcoming planning and trustee board meetings.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

