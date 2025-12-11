© 2025 WEMU
Open house tonight for expected Van Buren Township data center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:49 AM EST
Van Buren Township

A big crowd is expected tonight as officials release details of what many expect to be a proposed data center in Van Buren Township.

A flyer sent out to local residents only states the meeting to be an open house regarding a “proposed project.” The development is to be built on 280 acres surrounded by I-275, Haggerty, the I-94 Service Drive, and Hannan.

The lack of information is not sitting well with Van Buren Township State Representative Reggie Miller.

“To me, that’s not being forthcoming, by lack of omission. They should say ‘data center’. When you post a meeting, say what it really is, not just a project.”

Miller says she doesn’t oppose data centers in Michigan but is against a lack of regulations and environmental protections.

Tonight’s meeting will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM at Van Buren Township Hall.

