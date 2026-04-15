Early Wednesday morning storm causes significant damage in the Ann Arbor area

A possible tornado swept through Ann Arbor early Wednesday morning causing significant damage across the area.

The area near Jackson Road and Stadium Boulevard on Ann Arbor’s west side was among the hardest hit during Wednesday’s storm.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says many homes and businesses had roof damage, but no injuries have been reported. He says the storm also tore down a wall at Veterans Park Ice Arena.

“We’re advising people to stay away from Vet’s Park. Sometimes, there’s a tendency that, ‘Hey, I want to go there and walk around and take a look at it.’ It’s not safe!”

DTE Director of Emergency Preparedness Response Bradley Craig says about 40 poles and power lines were knocked down in the area.

“One of our most substantial areas of work is around the Jackson Road and I-94 corridor, where we have five broken poles.”

City officials are still assessing the damage and say repair costs will be estimated once that work is complete.

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