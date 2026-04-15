Ann Arbor warning sirens will remain online

The City of Ann Arbor says it will retain and reinvest in its outdoor warning siren system. The decision was made prior to Wednesday morning’s storms.

Earlier this year, the city conducted a survey asking residents if they wanted the sirens to remain. Over 3,000 people responded, and the overwhelming response was to keep them.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says with numerous other ways to distribute warnings, their future needed to be discussed.

“We also take seriously public input. And the public came out and spoke to us over the past couple of weeks before the storm saying they value the sirens, they felt more safe with them, and we are delighted to continue on with them.”

The city expects to spend about $60,000 over the next three years for repairs and $17,000 annually for maintenance to keep the sirens in working order.

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