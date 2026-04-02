City of Ann Arbor seeking public input for first Stormwater Comprehensive Plan

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking public input for its future stormwater management strategies.

Ann Arbor’s Stormwater Comprehensive Plan will bring many of the city’s water systems from the early-mid 20th century into the 21st.

Jennifer Lawson is the city’s Water Quality Manager. She says Ann Arbor needs to account for its much bigger size than it was a hundred years ago. She adds how stormwater is managed should align with the current values residents hold in high regard.

“Making sure that we are still prioritizing what our community wants and expects for stormwater management. And that’s talking about public health and safety, climate change and resiliency.”

Lawson says public opinion is important because the more people share their thoughts with the city, the better the city can pinpoint key issues to address in its new stormwater plan.

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