Washtenaw County offers mini-grants to build community rainwater gardens

The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office is offering money for the local establishments to construct rainwater gardens, natural shorelines, and other stormwater filtration systems.

The Community Partners for Clean Streams mini-grant program aims to encourage local businesses and non-profits to support the protection of local waterways.

Catie Wytychak is the county’s water quality specialist. She says stormwater runoff can carry pollutants that harm the watershed. She adds funding more places like rain gardens that slow down and absorb rainwater improves the area’s ecological health.

“By trying to capture that stormwater and all of the pollution that it could be carrying close to where that rainwater lands, that helps to prevent any kind of pollution from getting into our waterways.”

Local establishments can apply for a mini-grant with the county before March 1st.

