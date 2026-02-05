WCC recognized by Washtenaw County with Environmental Excellence Award

Washtenaw County government has recognized Washtenaw Community College with an Environmental Excellence Partnership Program Award.

The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office is honoring WCC for its local impact on waste reduction and recycling.

Becky Andrews is WCC’s Resource Recovery Manager. She says dedicated staff and systems that sort and divert materials from landfills played a key role in earning an Environmental Excellence Award.

“It’s really a community effort that starts with students and employees correctly disposing of their material and then relies on facility staff to all work together.”

Andrews says WCC is working on new waste reduction efforts this year. She says the college has launched a surplus store to sell older equipment, is installing additional water refill stations, and is expanding its food composting facilities.

