WCC highlights mobility education at Detroit Auto Show

Washtenaw Community College is at the Detroit Auto Show to highlight the importance of mobility education to industry experts.

Students in WCC’s mobility program are demonstrating how hands-on training in electric vehicles and battery technology can help move the auto industry forward.

Executive Vice President of Instruction Dr. Brandon Tucker says engaging directly with industry experts at the Auto Show allows the college to better anticipate future mobility needs.

“Ensure that we know what’s coming down the road, so that we as an institution can be prepared for the emerging changes within the industry.”

Tucker says WCC’s mobility program has grown to more than 1,000 students over the eight years the college has participated in the Detroit Auto Show. He says that growth shows Washtenaw County is becoming a transportation industry hub.

