WCC launches ready-to-start business startup program

Prospective business entrepreneurs can get a head start on turning innovative ideas into a robust business strategy at Washtenaw Community College’s Winter Startup Bootcamp.

The boot camp is to help entrepreneurs launch their business in five months.

MariAnn Apley is the Startup Manager at WCC’s Entrepreneurship Center. She says the boot camp focuses on a community-based, customer-ready business strategy.

“You'll be meeting with mentors six times during this process that will support you and help you grow your business and help guide them. And that's one thing we hear entrepreneurs saying every day, ‘I really need a mentor. I need help.’”

The boot camp is competitive. 20 participants are selected for the hybrid classes with an emphasis on mentorship. All related programs are free for current WCC students and Washtenaw County residents.

The application deadline is January 6.

