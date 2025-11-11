WCC committed to supporting veteran students for Veterans' Day

Washtenaw Community College is honoring veterans on its campus all day today as part of their Veterans’ Day festivities.

WCC currently has over 500 students on its campus who have served in the US military.

Rose Bellanca is the president of WCC. She says transitioning from a regimented way of life to a more open student experience is a common challenge veterans face. She says helping them build new connections aids in reorienting them to civilian life.

“We are very intentional about building a sense of camaraderie and a sense of belonging with veteran students.”

Bellanca says when veteran students are given proper support, she’s impressed by how focused they become in pursuing new career paths. She says Wadhams Veterans Center on campus continues to receive adequate funding and has been instrumental in its support for veteran students.

