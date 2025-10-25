© 2025 WEMU
Registration now open for 2026 winter semester at Washtenaw Community College

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published October 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Washtenaw Community College
/
wccnet.edu

Registration has opened for Washtenaw Community College’s 2026 winter semester.

WCC’s winter semester begins January 12. Prospective students can apply online or enroll in person.

WCC Executive Vice President for Instruction Brandon Tucker says classes are offered online and on weekends to accommodate adult learners and students with busy schedules.

“But for the majority of our online programs, if a student is working a job in the morning, they can do it at night or vice versa. But really, we try to make sure that we have a cadre of offerings that are around their schedule in the format that they want.”

This year, WCC launched associate degrees and certificates in Engineering and Construction Technology, as well as a Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing Advanced Certificate.

