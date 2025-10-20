WCC's Fall Career Fair aims to match students with job opportunities in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw Community College hopes to match students with prospective employers during its annual Fall Career & Internship Fair Tuesday.

The event aims to match prospective workers with employers, targeting unemployment, underemployment and a shortage of skilled trades workers.

Brandon Tucker is Executive Vice President for Instruction at Washtenaw Community College. He says about 70 employers from a wide range of industries are looking to fill immediate job opportunities, many of them in the skilled trades.

“Manufacturing, welding, construction, those are all growing programs. And even then, with us having 600 students in welding, 250 students in manufacturing, 200 students in automotive, the need still is large.”

In addition to exploring job positions and networking with industry professionals, students can apply for internship and apprenticeship roles.

