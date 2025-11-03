© 2025 WEMU
Ypsilanti-based group '22 a Day' commemorates veterans lost to suicide

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
Hundreds of white crosses adorn the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Ypsilanti Township. Each one represents a veteran who died by suicide.
Hundreds of white crosses adorn the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Ypsilanti Township. Each one represents a veteran who died by suicide.

A few dozen veterans and supporters gathered Sunday in Ypsilanti Township to remember veterans lost to suicide.

Next to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, hundreds of white crosses had been erected, each including the name of a veteran who took their own life.

Ypsilanti-based 22 a Day has held similar events across the county. Founder John Lucker says everyone can play a role in preventing more deaths.

“Whether it’s talk to a vet that they know, call their Congressman and say ‘You got to do a better job for vets,’ helping the families of the people who have already died from suicide or the families of the veterans who are struggling.”

The name “22 a Day” comes from a Veterans Administration estimate of veteran suicides in 2017. However, many believe the number is likely much higher.

