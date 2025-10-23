Ypsilanti-based organization works to end veterans' suicides

In 2017, the Veterans Administration estimated that, on a daily basis, 22 U.S. veterans lost their lives to suicide. The actual number is probably a lot higher. An organization founded in Ypsilanti works to do more than mourn their loss.

Currently in Ypsilanti Township, the organization 22 a Day is erecting a public display of 22 white crosses every day until October 30th. The names of veterans lost to suicide are written on the crosses.

Jon Luker is a Vietnam veteran and founder of the group. He says the crosses bring attention to the issue.

“The problem of veterans’ suicide is not going to go away, unless we do something about it. And the public who see it will realize that it’s a relentless problem, and that it’s much too big already.”

22 a Day also helps families deal with the loss of a loved one. It also helps veterans and their families recognize the warning signs and how to seek help.

