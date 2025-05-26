Ypsilanti commemorates Memorial Day with solemn procession

Ypsilanti is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony this morning from 9 to 11 AM — a solemn procession organized by the local post of the American Legion.

Post 282 Commander Dan Myer says it’s a very personal time for him having a relative killed in Iraq and several friends who died in Vietnam. He also remembers colleagues who died from Agent Orange and says all of them should be remembered on Memorial Day.

Myer says he’d rather not describe the procession as a parade.

“You’ll notice even that you might have fire trucks or first responders in it, you don’t see or hear the horns or sirens and all that going on. It’s supposed to be a solemn-type situation.”

Myer says part of Memorial Day is to teach history and to let younger generations know about the sacrifices made by the fallen over the years, so they are never forgotten.

