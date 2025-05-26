Washtenaw County Veterans Memorial continues its 34-year vigil this Memorial Day

Those who served in the Vietnam War commemorate and remember their brothers in arms who have departed today here in Washtenaw County.

The Washtenaw County Veterans Memorial in Ypsilanti Township stands strong after 34 years, bearing the names of nearly 80 veterans engraved in gold flake.

Vance McCrumb is the President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Charles S. Kettles Chapter 310. He says he sometimes visits the memorial and sits on a nearby bench to look at it as his memories take him back to his time in service.

“Your memories are forever young. I’m 21 years old in my mind....well, I was in 1965 when I was in Vietnam. And I frequently go out there to sit on the bench and reflect and look at the names.”

McCrumb says Chapter 310 and their families will continue to maintain the surrounding flower garden and the memorial showing that people care about Vietnam veterans.

