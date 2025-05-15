© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County commemorates Police Officer Memorial Day

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:34 PM EDT
The police memorial wall at Washtenaw 100 Memorial Club Park.
1 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20250515_095512299_HDR.jpg
The police memorial wall at Washtenaw 100 Memorial Club Park.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw 100 Memorial Club Park.
2 of 6  — IMG_20250515_093602256_HDR.jpg
Washtenaw 100 Memorial Club Park.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith, Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson, and Ypsilanti Police Chief Tim Anderson converse before the Washtenaw County Police Memorial Day ceremony.
3 of 6  — 9a7e9b8c-8304-48e7-bf00-f54e5abcf5f5-6a645415-7e35-432e-803d-fb52735d44ea~2.jpg
(From L to R) Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith, Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson, and Ypsilanti Police Chief Tim Anderson converse before the Washtenaw County Police Memorial Day ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Bagpipe player Jim Lyon performs at the Washtenaw County Police Memorial Day ceremony.
4 of 6  — 533e76d4-cc30-4de4-9ab8-bf8068a53da1-a000ad23-5949-4bed-8154-9483dedb684d~2.jpg
Bagpipe player Jim Lyon performs at the Washtenaw County Police Memorial Day ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Police Lieutenant Corey Mills rings the bell as the names of the fallen officers are named during the Washtenaw County Police Memorial Day ceremony.
5 of 6  — IMG_20250515_103250617.jpg
Ann Arbor Police Lieutenant Corey Mills rings the bell as the names of the fallen officers are named during the Washtenaw County Police Memorial Day ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Susan Ginther speaks at the Police Memorial Day ceremony. Her uncle, Ann Arbor Police Officer Clifford "Sid" Stang, was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Washtenaw County back in 1935.
6 of 6  — thumbnail_IMG_20250515_102316964_HDR.jpg
Susan Ginther speaks at the Police Memorial Day ceremony. Her uncle, Ann Arbor Police Officer Clifford "Sid" Stang, was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Washtenaw County back in 1935.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Today is Police Memorial Day. Law enforcement from across the area gathered at Washtenaw 100 Club Memorial Park to remember the 13 officers killed in the line of duty in Washtenaw County.

The park includes a wall that lists the names of all police and firefighters who died on duty in the county’s history.

The first was Ann Arbor officer Clifford “Sid” Stang, murdered during a hold-up in 1935. His niece, Susan Ginther, told attendees her Aunt Jewel was able to move forward thanks to the support she was given.

“Certainly, her family and friends, but also Sid’s fellow officers supported her, as well as both of their families, as only fellow officers can do.”

The names of the fallen were read aloud as the bell at the park rang 13 times.

