Washtenaw County commemorates Police Officer Memorial Day

Today is Police Memorial Day. Law enforcement from across the area gathered at Washtenaw 100 Club Memorial Park to remember the 13 officers killed in the line of duty in Washtenaw County.

The park includes a wall that lists the names of all police and firefighters who died on duty in the county’s history.

The first was Ann Arbor officer Clifford “Sid” Stang, murdered during a hold-up in 1935. His niece, Susan Ginther, told attendees her Aunt Jewel was able to move forward thanks to the support she was given.

“Certainly, her family and friends, but also Sid’s fellow officers supported her, as well as both of their families, as only fellow officers can do.”

The names of the fallen were read aloud as the bell at the park rang 13 times.

