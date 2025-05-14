Ypsilanti to name Tim Anderson full-time police chief

The City of Ypsilanti has given the full time Chief of Police position to interim Chief Tim Anderson.

Anderson was named the interim chief in January when former Chief Kirk Moore resigned. Anderson has been with the department since 2013 and was promoted to captain last year.

City Manager Andrew Hellenga says, even after a national search, he was the best choice.

“He understands the issues in this community. And running a small department, it’s a lot different than running a larger department. We have less budget, less staff. He understands that.”

Anderson was also the choice of the city’s police unions which both submitted letters of endorsement. Hellenga says that will go a long way to provide a smooth transition.

The announcement will become official later this week.

