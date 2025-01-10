Chief of Police in Ypsilanti announces resignation

Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore will be resigning from his position with January 26th being his last day.

Ypsilanti City Manager Andrew Hellenga says Moore is planning to retire to spend more time with family. Moore will work provide the department administrative support for a few months beyon his last day as Chief.

In a little under two years as police chief, Hellenga says Moore shifted Ypsilanti’s policing priorities from chasing crime to deterring it.

“He’s really done a lot to move our police department into the 21st century. He was a tremendous asset. It’s unfortunate that he’s leaving, but I completely understand his reasoning.”

The City of Ypsilanti will conduct a search for the next chief, which Hellenga expects will last for 120 days. Hellenga says he hopes the next police chief understands smaller organizations and continues Moore’s philosophy of crime deterrence.

