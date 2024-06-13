Washtenaw County officials and residents meet to discuss ways to prevent gun violence

Law enforcement and elected officials joined community activists on Wednesday to urge the community to get involved to reduce gun violence in Washtenaw County.

Since January, there have been 30 shootings in Washtenaw County. Five have resulted in deaths.

Sheriff Jerry Clayton says any loss of life is one too many and the only way to realize a well and safe community is to work together to end the violence.

“So, this is a call to action for everyone in Washtenaw County that the only way we create safety is for all to work collaboratively around a solution that addresses some of the root causes to violence.”

Most of the shootings involve younger people and the call is going out to parents and other adults to get more involved in their children’s lives.

Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore says if everyone can’t find ways to make the necessary changes, they will have to return again and again for the same call to action.

