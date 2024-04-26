Washtenaw County holding summit to discuss nature of violence and how to prevent it

Washtenaw County will be holding its 2nd annual Community Violence Intervention Summit on Monday.

The summit brings together people from across Washtenaw County and beyond to discuss the nature of violence and how it can be prevented to save lives.

Sheriff’s Office Director of Community Engagement Derrick Jackson says the idea is for the public to understand what interpersonal street violence is and common understanding of each other.

“We always want to lift up community voice and really give a platform for those who are directly impacted, and it also about being action oriented. So, we want people to leave the summit with information and skills, so that they can go back to their neighborhood at put some of this work into action.”



The summit will be held at the Washtenaw Community College Morris Lawrence Building on Monday from 8 AM to 4 PM. Pre-registration is required.

