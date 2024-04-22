Sheriff Clayton defends use of Washtenaw County's Public Safety and Mental Health millage expenditures

Washtenaw Sheriff Jerry Clayton says voting down the county Mental Health and Public Safety Millage would be devastating for the community, particularly those who need the most help.

For several weeks, a group of county residents have been lambasting the Sheriff’s office saying too much of the money from the millage is being used for non-mental health related items. Many are threatening to vote against it, unless changes are made.

Sheriff Clayton says that would be a mistake because the millage also helps pay for a police presence in areas of the county that can’t afford their own service.

“So, what happens is if you do not have that architecture in place, you weaken the overall public safety fabric in Washtenaw County. For those individuals who say, ‘Look, we have our own police agency, and it’s not my problem,' they do not understand that crime doesn’t know jurisdictional boundaries.”



The law does not allow major changes to a millage renewal.

Clayton says his office has an extensive program with nonprofit groups that work with inmates with drug addiction and mental health issues. Clayton says many of them only get treatment while incarcerated.

