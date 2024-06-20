Resolution to make drug offense arrests lower priority in Ypsilanti fails to pass

The Ypsilanti City Council has narrowly rejected a resolution that would have set arrests for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia as the lowest level priority for the police department.

Supporters of the resolution say its purpose was to help people who are active in a drug checking program without fear of arrest.

But Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore opposed the measure, saying it’s unnecessary since they would never arrest anyone participating in a program to break their addiction.

“If there’s a designated space, and people are at that space, and they are participating in a program, then law enforcement is not going to be at that program trying to make arrests and interfering with people in recovery.”



In the end, the resolution failed on a 3-3 vote since it must receive a majority for approval.

Ward 3 Councilmember Desirae Simmons sponsored the resolution. She told WEMU that she and Ward 1 colleague Me’Chelle King are not satisfied with the vote outcome.

