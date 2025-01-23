Ypsilanti Police Department moves to retain new officers

Outgoing Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore says he’s hoping that a new policy will improve the department’s retention efforts.

Moore says hiring and keeping more officers is his highest priority since no other department goals are possible without the manpower. He says they wish to hire four new recruits in 2025 and retain them for at least three years.

Moore says several officers have left Ypsilanti not too long after being trained.

“And so now, new hires that we sponsor and put in the academy, we’re asking them to sign a three-year contract to, of course, try and get some return on our investment.”

Moore says an officer who leaves prior to the three years would have to pay back the cost of attending the academy.

The department is also looking to hire six lateral officers from other departments during 2025.

