© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti Police Department moves to retain new officers

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:56 AM EST
Ypsilanti Police Department
City of Ypsilanti
/
cityofypsilanti.com
Ypsilanti Police Department

Outgoing Ypsilanti Police Chief Kirk Moore says he’s hoping that a new policy will improve the department’s retention efforts.

Moore says hiring and keeping more officers is his highest priority since no other department goals are possible without the manpower. He says they wish to hire four new recruits in 2025 and retain them for at least three years.

Moore says several officers have left Ypsilanti not too long after being trained.

“And so now, new hires that we sponsor and put in the academy, we’re asking them to sign a three-year contract to, of course, try and get some return on our investment.”

Moore says an officer who leaves prior to the three years would have to pay back the cost of attending the academy.

The department is also looking to hire six lateral officers from other departments during 2025.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiCity of YpsilantiYpsilanti Police DepartmentKirk Moorejob training
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content