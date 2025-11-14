© 2025 WEMU
WCC awarded grant for digital textbooks

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:20 PM EST
Washtenaw Community College
/
wccnet.edu

Washtenaw Community College students are getting help for access to textbooks.

WCC is getting a new $200,000 College Success Grant from the state. It will be used to expand the Open Educational Resources (OER) Program. The initiative provides students with free digital textbooks that can cost hundreds of dollars.

Executive Vice President for Instruction Dr. Brandon Tucker says while less expensive than traditional textbooks, they can still be pricey.

“It is cheaper, but it still costs, right? And if you think about it, you have three or four classes and all have a digital access code, that adds up.”

Tucker says the grant also allowed WCC to host the Michigan OER conference. It brings together librarians, faculty, and administrators from across the state to learn the best practices in OER development and information sharing.

