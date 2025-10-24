© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County's My Future Fund tops $2M for scholarships

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
A graph projected at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
1 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20251023_085913678.jpg
A graph projected at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Education leaders gather at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
2 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20251023_084601959_HDR.jpg
Education leaders gather at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
My Future Fund Coordinator Sara Saylor speaks at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
3 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20251023_085407819.jpg
My Future Fund Coordinator Sara Saylor speaks at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Commissioner Justin Hodge speaks at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
4 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_4945.jpg
Washtenaw County Commissioner Justin Hodge speaks at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
Ashley Kryscynski / Washtenaw Intermediate School District
The "Dream Big" and "Above and Beyond" award winners at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
5 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_5020.jpg
The "Dream Big" and "Above and Beyond" award winners at the My Future Fund presentation at Washtenaw Community College.
Ashley Kryscynski / Washtenaw Intermediate School District

Washtenaw County’s My Future Fund allocations have surpassed $2 million. The fund is an early scholarship program for area students.

At a breakfast held at Washtenaw Community College, education leaders from around the county celebrated the early success of My Future Fund. Just wrapping up its second year, over 21,000 students are now participants.

Fund Coordinator Sara Saylor says it can be a benefit to all students and their families in the county.

“Every student who’s in grades one through eight this year gets the My Future Fund account. It comes with $25. One in three students is eligible for an additional bonus of $475.”

Families can add money to the accounts over the years. The dollars saved can be used for college and career training expenses after high school. They can be held in the account until the age of 26.

