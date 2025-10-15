© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Jail inmates receive high school diplomas and GEDs under new program

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT
Washtenaw County Jail GED graduate Demitrius Henning speaks at the program's first-ever graduation ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Jail GED graduate Demitrius Henning speaks at the program's first-ever graduation ceremony.

Nine inmates at the Washtenaw County Jail now have high school diplomas or GED’s. They are the first graduates through a program with the Sheriff’s Office and the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

The nine young men walked single file into the jail gymnasium as friends and family celebrated their accomplishment. The IGNITE program offers education, certification and other work training opportunities to inmates getting ready to reenter society.

Graduate Demitrius Henning says he’s looking forward to getting out and on with his life.

“We’ve been losing kids and teenagers too often to gun violence. It took for me to go through this to see this isn’t how I want to end my life or what I want my fate to be. So now, I’m strengthening my mind and working on a plan, so I don’t have to be 19, 20, 21 facing a long time in jail.”

After he’s released, Henning says he plans to attend Washtenaw Community College and study engineering.

Washtenaw County Jail GED graduate Demitrius Henning receives his diploma.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Jail GED graduate Demitrius Henning receives his diploma.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Sheriff's OfficeWashtenaw County JailWashtenaw Intermediate School Districtwashtenaw community collegerecidivismPrisonsgraduationHigher Educationeducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content