Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office addresses recent gun violence concerns

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has been vigilant about reducing the number of gun violence incidents in the county. They report a downward trend in recent years.

The involvement of community partners in diffusing gun violence by local authorities has shown a marked impact in reducing incidents.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says campaigns encouraging people to report thefts where a firearm was taken have helped officers' odds in quickly finding them before further crime is committed. She says there’s more work to be done in reducing specific kinds of gun violence.

“Homicides are going down this year, compared to last and compared to previous years. However, shots fired complaints or assaults involving guns, while they’re still going down, they’re going down much less.”

Dyer says continuing to put resources into community intervention work will hopefully see further reduction in gun violence.

