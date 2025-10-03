Gun buyback event to be held later this month in Ann Arbor

A gun buyback is being held Saturday, October 11 from 9 AM-1 PM in Ann Arbor to get rid of unwanted firearms.

The program started with a group of Episcopal bishops. They’ve partnered with local anti-gun violence groups to sponsor the buyback.

Rochelle Igrisan heads the Washtenaw County branch of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense. She says the weapons will be accepted, no questions asked and destroyed on site.

“We have people who take them apart and then a bunch of people on saws that literally saw the guns in half. It’s really something to see!”

The guns will be exchanged for gift cards. Handguns, long guns and assault rifles are being accepted. There is a limit of $300 per donation.

The firearm pieces will be used to make anti-weapon art exhibits. Free gun locks will also be available.

