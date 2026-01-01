Ann Arbor looking to expand number of public electric vehicle charging stations

The City of Ann Arbor is looking for places to host public electric vehicle charging stations.

Funding for the stations is coming from the federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program. Over the next 18 to 24 months, Ann Arbor is looking to build 50 additional stations. They’ll include both Level 2 and fast chargers.

Senior Analyst Simi Barr says they are looking at public places where there are currently gaps in the infrastructure.

“Libraries and community centers to retail spaces, like shopping centers and grocery stores, and then finally city sites, potentially like parks, where we’ve done a lot already, and finally multi-unit dwellings.”

Organizations interested are encouraged to learn more. They can fill out a survey to verify if they meet the required criteria. The deadline is the end of January.

