AAPD rolls out first electric patrol car with promising future

The Ann Arbor Police Department has rolled out its first electric patrol vehicle, marking a promising future for the city’s carbon-neutrality goals.

The AAPD’s first fully on-the-beat electric patrol vehicle can quickly accelerate, due to its battery-powered engine.

Sgt. Mark Pulford serves on the AAPD as its community engagement officer. He says not only is the vehicle more sustainable than their gas-powered cars, it also performs well overall.

“Charge-wise, it’s getting approximately 250 miles per charge. And it’s all wheel drive, so it has that low center of gravity to give excellent handling in weather conditions here in Michigan.”

Pulford says deploying more electric patrol cars in the future will help improve the AAPD's role in creating a sustainable and safe community.

